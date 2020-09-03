Developer btf's 1960s sci-fi adventure Trüberbrook has now landed on the App Store and Google Play as a premium game.

It casts you as young American physicist Hans Tannhauser as he explores the titular German town. Not long after his arrival, he finds himself entangled in an X-Files-meets-Twin-Peaks mystery where nothing is quite what is seems.

The first thing you'll likely notice about Trüberbrook is how great it looks, and that's down to the game's use of handmade sets that were lit with real-world film equipment to create a visual style and atmosphere unlike any other title in recent memory.

Once their physical models were completed, the environments were then digitised via photogrammetry and improved with particle effects, real-time shadowing, and depth of field. It's a novel approach that I reckon really pays off.

Ex-Editor Ric Cowley reviewed Trüberbrook when it arrived on Nintendo Switch early last year. While he had plenty of praise for its excellent presentation, he found the act of playing the game to be somewhat painful, saying that its "beautiful visuals sadly fail to hide a confusing, frustrating adventure game experience that you'll struggle to enjoy."

The iOS and Android ports will set you back $4.99, and you can find them available for purchase now from over on the App Store and Google Play. I'm curious to see how it translates to touchscreens, so I'll likely be giving it a go over the weekend, even just to enjoy its wonderful presentation.