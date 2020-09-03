Frosty Pop is a fairly prolific mobile publisher, with several games available on the App Store and five games available as part of Apple Arcade including The Pinball Wizard and Kings of the Castle. Their latest release is a premium game for iOS called Deck 'Em!

The name is wordplay at it's finest. Deck 'Em is a boxing game where you'll battle against numerous opponents using cards. You'll play as a 'total nobody' who is regarded as unlikely to ever be able to challenge the current champion. But like many cinematic boxers before them, you've got a tonne of heart.

But it's not in that, 'you'll overcome the odds' kind of way you'll be familiar with from movies. Instead, the aim is simply to survive all 12 rounds with the champ to make as much money as possible. The twelve rounds will be represented by dealing four cards each turn.

These will be a mixture of block, punch and champ cards. You'll use punch cards to reduce the amount of damage the champ cards will do and block cards will likewise mitigate the damage dealt.

However, the order you choose the champ to attack in is important because if the damage is not equal to or lower in value than your last block, the punch will go through your guard and deal full damage. There will also be health cards to restore your HP.

Once all cards have been used the game will advance to the next round. If you don't feel the need in using all the punch, block and health cards at once it's possible to store them in your corner slot for a later round.

Deck 'Em! is available now over on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with various in-app purchases available.