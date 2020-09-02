Developer Tiny Fingers has launched a series of animal-themed iOS apps aimed at toddlers and pre-schoolers to help them develop vital skills. Oinky the Piggy: On Farm is the first to be released from the studio’s pen, and this one aims to help children with memory training, pattern recognition and exercises for improving their reasoning skills, as well as teach them what sounds animals make.

Designed for ages three and up, the app whisks users away to Oinky’s cheerful but noisy farm, where the crowing, peeping, mewing and grunting never stops. Kids are given the chance to play farmer and bring order to the muddled animal chaos, with the eponymous porker as their guide.

Oinky the Piggy: On Farm is packed with meaningful and amusing activities that will keep youngsters engaged. The learning opportunities it offers come in the shape of 3×3 and 4×4 puzzles, all of which include amusing animal-themed animations and sounds.

The game provides a visual and sonic experience with a child-friendly interface at its core. No reading is called for and its smart, auto-adaptive difficulty will match with your child’s ability.

The app is available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Chinese, Japanese and Korean, and has been fine-tuned to run on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV models running iOS 9 or better. It’s ad-free, and for a one-time-only fee of £1.99, you can run it across all of your devices.

Oinky the Piggy: On Farm is one of three educational apps just released by Tiny Fingers, with Ruffy the Husky: On Ice and Pinky the Hippo: In the Wild accompanying it on the App Store to provide a broad learning experience for kids across the studio’s range of animal-themed apps.