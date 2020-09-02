Back in 2018, independent developer Colin Lane released Rowdy Wrestling, a highly amusing physics-based game that we awarded a silver rating. Now Lane has returned with Rowdy City Wresting, which is due to release for iOS on September 16 with pre-orders available now. This news was first spotted by Touch Arcade.

Whilst Rowdy Wrestling was merely a series of wrestling matches where the focus was simply on enjoying the mechanics, Rowdy City Wrestling looks to build upon that foundation with a career mode. On your journey to the top, you'll encounter numerous other characters, some who wish to help and others who want to hinder your progress.

It'll be the classic zero to hero storyline then and your goal will be the emerge victorious in the RCW World Championships. Along the way, you'll take part in a variety of wrestling bouts including 1 vs 1 matches, six-person brawls and royal rumble events.

Beyond that though, you'll also need to be earning cash to improve your stats so you'll be able to overcome the better-known wrestlers that stand in your way. To make extra cash you can take on jobs like lugging around boxes or if you prefer a little more risk, take part street fights.

There will be a host of different characters to unlock alongside an endless mode if you want to ignore the career angle entirely. You can check out some gameplay from Rowdy City Wrestling in the embedded trailer above.

Rowdy City Wrestling is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its launch on September 16th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.