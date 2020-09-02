Android, iOS, Switch, PS4, together at last
Yes it's true, it doesn't matter what platform you're playing the game on, you'll be able to enjoy it with your friends. Sorry Xbox owners, you're being left out of this one. Again.
But setting up cross-play is a bit awkward if you haven't had to do it before, and you'll need Invite Codes to "follow" and befriend your pals in-game before you're able to do anything else.
A small hurdle perhaps, but a very minor one considering this opens the way for multiplayer between all of your friends, no matter where they are.
Invite codes and friends
In the Friends tab of the Main Menu you'll find a fairly plain window - what you want from here is your Invite Code, which is in the top right. It's a 12-digit code and you'll be sharing this with friends in order to join one another online.
The Search button is where you'll be inputting that Invite Code - once you use someone's code you'll be given the option to Follow them, and once you're following one another you will become Friends.
This is the first essential step to getting everyone playing together, so make sure everyone you wish to play with has shared their Invite Codes with you, and vice versa.
The host is king
Now that everyone is friends, go to the Set Out Together option on the Main Menu. Here you'll be given the option of Host, Join, and Quickmatch. One of you needs to be the Host, and it's easier if whomever is playing on a home console is the Host. Everyone else can select Join.
If you're the Host, you get to select which of your unlocked Dungeons you'll be taking your team to, how many people you wish to allow in your game (three max) and whether the party is open or Friends-only. You might want to select Friends-only if you have your pals ready to play.
Once the Host has confirmed, everyone else should be able to find the Host in the Join option by looking for the character's name. You will be able to visit any Dungeon the Host has unlocked, but only the Host gets the Myrrh rewards from the end of the Dungeon - lame.
The crystal bearer
There is one "fun fact" about multiplayer in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles you might not know, and that's that you don't get Mog when you're running around as a team.
Mog is a Moogle, and usually Mog will carry the Crystal Chalice around stages for you - but that's only when you're solo. As soon as you get a friend, Mog will leave you to carry things yourself.
This means that playing with two players is actually, in a weird way, more awkward than just playing with one. At least your friend won't complain about getting tired of carrying the thing…
Comments