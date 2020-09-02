Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is finally here, and while there are a fair few complaints surrounding the game, namely its multiplayer implementation, we can't argue too much.

For me personally, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is a hugely nostalgic game, and even when removed from my nostalgia-sphere, it's still wonderful to see a classic game like this get full cross-play implementation, allowing gamers from different walks of life to play together.

In this guide we're going to run down what you need to know to set up a nice multiplayer lobby with your dearest friends, regardless of what system you're playing the game on.

Just beware, the game's host might be having a better time than everyone else… Read on for the full details.