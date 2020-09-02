Use your ammo wisely
In Catalyst Black, you are given a limited amount of ammunition in your loadout. You normally have two different weapons that can be used. One is more of your standard, primary weapon while the other has more of a special attack but likely with fewer uses.
It's a good idea to take your time with your shots because there is a cooldown period for your guns to reload as they do so automatically. Now, I'm not saying that you can't unleash a hail of bullets on your foes at times because you're probably going to do it, especially in high-stress situations.
That said, it's wise to monitor how much ammo you have at the time. The good thing is that there is usually some extra bullets lying around the map. Take advantage of this to reload faster. However, if you aren't near any, then you'll have to be patient as you reload. Keep moving to avoid taking damage from incoming attacks or retreat if needed.
Use your mask ability at the right time
In Catalyst Black, you have something called a mask (a word I'm sure you've become highly familiar with during these times) and these masks grant you special powers. The main that it does is transform you into a giant, werewolf-like monster.
Once the mask charges and becomes available in matches, you can fire it up and unleash chaos on your foes and help your squad. However, as easy as it is to get excited about transforming, make sure you use at the best time possible.
This is because there is a long cooldown period before you can use it again. It sort of goes back to what we talked about with the ammo and the cooldown for that. But with that, it's much shorter while with the masks, you'll need to be patient. One good time to use is if you're overwhelmed by enemies. Just look out because they too can use their mask.
Try and stay close to your squad
It can sometimes be easy to go off the beaten path, especially when you see certain things in different directions whether it be ammo or territories (like in Core Rush). And it's OK to do this sometimes, but definitely try to stick with your team as best you can.
On most occasions, teams will attack as a group so the last thing you want to do is go one versus three or more players. Of course, opponents don't always attack in groups as it kind of just depends on the players since we're talking about real gamers here.
So give yourself a better shot in Catalyst Black by being with a teammate. If you do separate from your squad, you'll likely cross paths with them again if you don't die. And dying sucks (well, in any game) because the respawn time isn't as quick as you think. So if you need to, squad up, and go on in for the attacks.
