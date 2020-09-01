Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the game that keeps on giving, and with all of the regular updates, that is more true than ever. September is here, our first in-game Fall for the Northern Hemisphere regulars who haven't been time traveling, and with that comes a lot of new creatures.

In this list you'll find a rundown of every new and leaving fish, bug, and sea creature in both the North and South hemispheres, and believe me, you'll want to pay attention this month.

There are plenty of new creatures visiting both halves of the Animal Crossing globe, but there are loads - and I mean loads - of creatures evacuating the North this month. If you want to fill up your museum, make sure to double-check which creatures are leaving before they're gone…

And of course, if you need help on finding any of these creatures, we have everything you need to know in our full lists of every fish, bug, and sea creature in the game…