New bugs, fish, sea creatures in the North
Plenty of new bugs, fish, and sea creatures in the Northern Hemisphere this month, and this is the only month where you can get the Salmon and King Salmon!
Bugs-
- Common butterfly
- Yellow butterfly
- Monarch butterfly
- Cricket
- Bell cricket
- Red dragonfly
- Violin beetle
- Pill bug
- Centipede
Fish-
- Pike
- Cherry salmon
- Char
- Golden trout
- Salmon
- King salmon
- Mitten crab
- Sturgeon
Sea creatures-
- Oyster
- Turban shell
- Chambered nautilus
- Umbrella octopus
- Sweet shrimp
New bugs, fish, sea creatures in the South
Plenty of brand new fish and bugs to catch this month in the Southern Hemisphere, and a fair few sea creatures to top off the list, too.
Bugs-
- Yellow butterfly
- Tiger butterfly
- Peacock butterfly
- Mantis
- Orchid mantis
- Honeybee
- Man-faced stink bug
- Ladybug
Fish-
- Tadpole
- Loach
- Cherry salmon
- Char
- Golden trout
Sea creatures-
- Turban shell
- Chambered nautilus
- Umbrella octopus
- Firefly squid
- Spider crab
Leaving bugs, fish, sea creatures in the North
This month sees a lot of bugs and fish leaving the Northern Hemisphere, and you will need to stay on the ball in order to fill up your museum and collection. Rare bugs, rare fish, and even a few rare sea creatures will all disappear before the end of the month. Time to log on…
Bugs-
- Tiger butterfly
- Emperor butterfly
- Agrias butterfly
- Rajah Brooke's birdwing
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing
- Atlas moth
- Madagascan sunset moth
- Grasshopper
- Walker cicada
- Pondskater
- Diving beetle
- Giant water bug
- Rosalia batesi beetle
- Earth-boring dung beetle
- Goliath beetle
- Rainbow stag
- Walking leaf
- Mosquito
Fish-
- Crawfish
- Soft-shelled turtle
- Sweetfish
- Salmon
- King salmon
- Nibble fish
- Piranha
- Arowana
- Dorado
- Gar
- Arapaima
- Saddled bichir
- Clown fish
- Surgeonfish
- Butterfly fish
- Puffer fish
- Blue marlin
- Ocean sunfish
- Saw shark
- Hammerhead shark
- Great white shark
- Whale shark
- Suckerfish
Sea creatures-
- Sea grapes
- Sea urchin
- Slate pencil urchin
- Moon jellyfish
- Gigas giant clam
- Tiger prawn
- Horseshoe crab
- Flatworm
Leaving bugs, fish, sea creatures in the South
Unlike the North, the South is losing very few creatures indeed. The rarest creatures here are easily the Sturgeon and Red king crab, so make sure those are in your museum before you're done with the month.
Bugs-
Fish-
- Bitterling
- Yellow perch
- Stringfish
- Sturgeon
- Sea butterfly
- Football fish
Sea creatures-
Comments