Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle has proven to be a popular game since it first launched five years ago, having reportedly been downloaded a staggering 300 million times. It certainly shows the pull a popular franchise can have on mobile, that's for sure.

But plenty also fail, so it's a testament to the gameplay loop that DBZ Dokkan Battle has remained popular. Its latest event will be a worldwide campaign that's been inspired by the Majin Buu saga. This introduces a new story, summon options and more.

The story event will see players reliving the events of the Majin Buu saga in Showdown! The Ultimate Final Battle. Making their way through the story will net players Goku and Hercule. Both of them will have the option to become Dokkan Awakened into Super Saiyan 3 Goku and Hercule/Majin Buu (Good) respectively. Though this option will only become available in stages added into the campaign later.

Meanwhile, players will have the opportunity to summon new characters for a limited time. They are Goku & Vegeta (Angel) and Majin Buu (Gotenks). Both will apparently gain incredible offensive and defensive abilities after being Dokkan Awakened to Legendary Rare. They'll also gain Active Skills that allow Goku & Vegeta (Angel) to fuse into Super Vegito. For Majin Buu he'll be able to use his absorption powers to become Majin Buu (Ultimate Gohan).

The event is set to last for five weeks and aside from the above, there will also be a Special Event that will take place every 7 days. Taking part in this will allow players to net themselves up to a maximum of 100 Dragon Stones.

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.