Over the weekend, Garena Free Fire's latest character was revealed to be Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan. He'll be the game's first playable Indian character, and his in-game name will be Jai.

Roshan is one of Bollywood's biggest names at the moment, having most recently starred in the likes of War and Super 30. And this isn't the first time we've seen popular creative talent join Free Fire, with DJ Alok and action star Joe Taslim having previously arrived in-game as playable characters.

This is all part of Garena's goal to engage local Free Fire communities with content tailored to their specific preferences. This also extends to special events, such as the game's Day of the Dead campaign in Mexico, as well as its sizeable esports scene bolstered by Garena's engagement with regional influencers.

Not a great deal is currently known about how Roshan will play or what types of abilities he'll bring to the table. More info is expected to land in the coming weeks, but all we have to go on for now is the footage embedded above.

A new Free Fire character is always cause for celebration, and Roshan seems like he'll be another excellent addition to the game's roster.

If you're a battle royale fan who's yet to give it a go, you'll find Garena Free Fire up for download now as a free-to-play game from the App Store and Google Play.