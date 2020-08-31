Mousebusters is an upcoming pixel art horror game from indie developer Odencat. It's heading for both iOS and Android on September 12th and is available to pre-register now. As you may have inferred from the name, it follows a group of mice, the titular Mouse Busters, as they vanquish ghosts from apartments.

Unbeknownst to the residents of these dwellings, the various spectres are taking their toll on people's emotions, leading them down a path of growing darkness. It'll be up to you to guide the mice through each apartment to despatch these phantoms.

Odencat says it's an incredibly simple game to play and you will mostly advance the story by tapping away at the screen. It won't be mindless pressing, however, as you'll need to ensure you're talking to different characters and checking the correct objects.

You can see out some of the gameplay in the brief teaser trailer that we've embedded above. The pixel art and the mice themselves give the game a decidedly cute look that's also mixed with the occasionally creepy moment, which I imagine may get more unsettling as you delve deeper into the narrative.

Odencat has been a prolific developer on the mobile scene for quite some time at this stage. You may be familiar with a few of their previous titles such as Snowman Story and Zelle, both of which won awards at Google's Indie Games festival this year, so Mousebusters certainly seems worth keeping an eye on.

Mousebusters is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on September 12th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.