We've known about Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds for a while now, having first covered it back in November. It's a mobile MMORPG from Netmarble and Level-5 that looks to be of a similar quality to the former's surprisingly solid The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross.

A new trailer has arrived just in time for the game's site going live (cheers, Gematsu). It honestly looks pretty great, capturing the style and sweeping fantasy feel of the earlier entries while incorporating MMO elements.

Cross Worlds appears to take place within a virtual reality world where your primary goal is to build your own town/city, kinda like Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. Similar to the sequel, Cross Worlds' combat ditches the slower-paced battles of the first game for real-time hack 'n' slash action.

There are five different classes to select from, including the Witch, Swordsman, Rogue, Engineer, and Destroyer. There are also 100+ familiars to collect as you continue to progress. If you're unfamiliar with the series, familiars are cute creatures that can help you out in battle.

You can expect plenty of PVE quests, dungeons to tackle, and some PVP modes for good measure. Building up your city also ties into the game's guild system, where you'll work together with other players to battle rival kingdoms and grow your name.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds doesn't yet have a confirmed release date, though we do know that it's still expected to launch this year in Japan. I have to imagine that it'll eventually make its way westward at some point, especially after the huge success of Grand Cross.