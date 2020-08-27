Super Planet has been a pretty prolific publisher this year, having released the likes of Lucid Adventure, Idle Guardians and Evil Hunter Tycoon. It appears they're not finished yet either and have now announced Sword Master Story, a hack 'n' slash RPG that's heading for iOS and Android on September 17th.

It will follow the story of Cain who finds himself moving to another world where he becomes the titular Sword Master. One day the empire he fights for is betrayed so he must set off an adventure to bring peace back to his home once more.

The game promises to be incredibly fast-paced, giving players a real sense of speed when battling against enemies. You can check out some of this gameplay in the embedded trailer above where it certainly does look to be incredibly action-packed. You'll also be able to see the developers have opted for a pixel art aesthetic.

Aside from Cain, there will also be other characters for players to welcome to their team as they progress through the story. These will be obtained through the usual gacha or hero collecting mechanics you'll likely be familiar with if you've played this type of game before.

Those who decide to pre-order or pre-register Sword Master Story will receive a few gifts when the game launches in September. This will include a free 5-Star Summon Ticket, a 4-Star Summon Ticket, 300 Rubies and a coupon event that will net players rare in-game items.

Sword Master Story is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 17th September. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.