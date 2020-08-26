War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has launched the second part of its major Final Fantasy Tactics event, delivering fresh quests, special rewards, and limited-time summons.

War of the Visions, if you're yet to give it a go, is a strategy RPG set within the Brave Exvius universe. It first arrived on the scene earlier this year and quickly amassed a decent-sized fanbase thanks to its enjoyable collaboration events and mix of old and new RPG styles.

The first part of its Final Fantasy Tactics event kicked off in April, then we got the Final Fantasy I crossover late last month. This latest event is set to run until September 15th and offers a ton of rewards to earn and content to get stuck into.

You'll now be able to summon three all-new units: Agrias (UR), Delita (UR) and Mustadio (MR). On top of those, you can also summon vision cards UR Blades of Grass and MR Red Chocobo. Everyone who logs in during the collab period will net themselves a handful of helpful rewards, including 2,000 Visiore, 20 million Gil, some unit-enhancing materials, and more.

A host of event quests have now landed, with many being inspired by famous FF Tactics locations, such as the Castled City of Zaland. From September 2nd, you can also take part in a new multi-floor labyrinth where all sorts of challenges and rewards can be found.

If you're in the mood for a quality strategy RPG, you'll find War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.