Ninja Chowdown is an upcoming runner that's heading for iOS this Fall where players control a desert-loving ninja called Donatsu. It's been developed by Dummy Dojo whilst Abylight Studios are handing the publishing duties.

Ninja Chowdown, as the name implies, is a food-centric runner with a focus on narrative. It promises a light-hearted and comedic experience with controls that are easy to learn but hard to master. The decision to focus so heavily on food is simply because the developer really likes food, which I think a lot of people can relate to.

You'll play as Donatsu, a food-loving ninja who has let his penchant for snacks go straight to his waist. Despite that, he's still incredibly agile thanks to his extensive training at the Dough-jo Donuttery, which is a donut shop that doubles as a ninja dojo. One day, Sushi Sam steals the Know-nut, the Doughnut of Ultimate Knowledge, from the Dough-Jo so Donatsu sets off to retrieve it.

The levels will consist of jumping over various obstacles and enemies alongside flinging the occasional ninja star their way too. The stages are designed to be played in short bursts with each one lasting anywhere between 30 seconds and 3 minutes.

There will be 35 levels for players to make their way through alongside 3 different game modes to try out. Along the way, they'll be able to collect a variety of weapons, pets and clothes to customise their loadout to suit their own preferences. You can check out some action from the game in the embedded trailer above.

Ninja Chowdown is set to release over on the App Store later this year in the Fall. It will be a free-to-play game with a $3.49 in-app purchase that will remove ads.