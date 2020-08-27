Elite Squad has finally landed on mobile, and of course, we've gone ahead and done the research you need to put professional tactics to work the second your boots touch the ground.

This is a brand new game from the Tom Clancy team, with a brand new story written by Tom Clancy's creative directors. If you want an action-packed mobile game with a strong story and lots of guns, this is what you're looking for.

Elite Squad is essentially a team-based strategy game, though the actual gameplay is fairly hands-off. Instead, it's all about how you prepare your team and assemble your squad before you go into battle.

Follow these tips and you'll sail through the first five chapters with ease, and know all you need to fight on in Arena PVP and more.