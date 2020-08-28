Released in 2019, Champion Horse Racing is an equine simulator that lets you buy, breed, train and race horses in local and global tournaments.

If you’re brand new to the game, you may wish to read our quick beginner’s guide.

Stud Farm System

There are all sorts of methods to gain a leg up in Champion Horse Racing. The latest update gives you more ways to improve the performance of your stallions, geldings and mares. The biggest additions are the 10 new farm facilities — stable staples you’ll want to build as soon as possible. These include a horse walker, hill track, swimming pool, dirt track, turf track, vet station, spa, spelling yard, sightseeing tower and riding track. Once built, the new facilities can be upgraded from Lv1 to Lv.9 at max, scaling up their operation and improving their effectiveness.

Most facilities target a specific aspect of a horse’s pre- and post-race conditioning. For example, the spelling yard improves fatigue recovery after spelling; the dirt track improves a racehorse’s dirt track training; and the hill track reduces fatigue after a hill track gallop. Two of these buildings are a little different. The sightseeing tower and the riding track are ‘harvesting’ facilities, passively building up your stores of coins and jockey

experience points respectively. Be sure to visit the farm regularly to collect these resources, as there is a storage limit.

The Honor

The new honor system is a way of celebrating your individual achievements as an owner and trainer. Acquire honour points to work towards 10 achievement categories and six trophies from bronze to master. Honour points can be earnt simply by completing the daily and weekly missions, and successfully bidding on five- and six-star horses in auctions. You can also earn honour points through different events, and attain event-themed accolades including Jockeys’ Champ and Legendary Horse Keeper. Players can collect diamonds, essential supplement items, and even 6-stars horses when their honor points reach a certain level.

If you’ve been wondering how to get the edge over rival trainers, take advantage of the new content by downloading the updated version of Champion Horse Racing today. The game is free from Google Play and the App Store.

