A whole host of new features have been unveiled about the upcoming Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition, which slated for an August 27th release for iOS and Android. The latest trailer details these features and we've also learned there will be a free-to-try version as well.

This will be Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition Lite on the console version of the game, where it will be available as a demo. On mobile, however, this will just take the form of a free-to-download version of the app.

However, it will include the same content as the console demo, which is the first thirteen dungeons. This trial version of the game can also be played co-operatively, cross-platform, so players can battle alongside up to three other players. Those who have bought the game can also pair up with folks who are playing the demo.

There will also be several features that are designed to make playing with others online a tad easier. For instance, there will be a Quick Chat function that will allow players to quickly select a variety of tactical commands to those they're playing with. Similarly, there will also be a Magic Timer to help players sync up their attacks easier.

Elsewhere, there are also several improvements to the UI and general quality of life in the game. The material capacity limit has been increased and players will also find an on-screen mini-map to more easily find their way through the game's many dungeons.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition is set to release on the App Store and Google Play on 27th August. It will be free-to-download but then a premium title after the first 13 dungeons.