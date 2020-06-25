Romancing SaGa Re;universe is not a game title I am going to attempt to type out again. That’s just too much anxiety for my already long afternoon. But what it is, is a brand new gacha JRPG from Square Enix, and I think you can guess what series the game is a part of from the title of it.

This is a retro-styled JRPG with classic sprite work that’s reminiscent of the SNES, and artwork that is to die for, in my humble opinion. But the meat of any gacha experience is in the playing.

I have to admit, I have played a fair few gacha JRPGs, and the ones that stick with me the most are the ones that give me plenty to work with from the first moment I log in, and as of right now, Romancing SaGa gives you a lot to do.

Whether it’s clearing missions or summoning new allies, I found myself complete and ready to kill with a full team of SS-style heroes from the moment I started, giving me a massive edge throughout the game. If you want exactly the same results, just follow this guide… And perhaps re-roll, if necessary.