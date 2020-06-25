Ninjala is the latest free to play “battle royale” to land on Nintendo Switch, and in case you didn’t know, it’s actually surprisingly good.

Ninjala has you taking control of some young bubblegum ninjas, and you can battle against other ninjas for supremacy, victory, or just because you’re bored, I suppose.

The game is a fascinating little experience, and one of the better free to play games you can enjoy on Switch right now, complete with a downloadable story mode chapter for those of you interested in finding out the lore of the series.

But we’re not here for lore, we’re here for battle tips. Below you will find all of the important information that you need to learn early on in Ninjala, and believe me, without this info you might find yourself being hung out to dry in the online battles that face you ahead…