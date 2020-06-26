OneBit Adventure is a free-to-play 8-bit dungeon crawler that initially released for iOS and Android last year. The game has been developed by Galactic Slice, also know as Jonathan Concepcion-Rodriguez, who has announced that a sizeable update for the game will be released on 1st July.

This will be called the Profession update v1.2 and will give some of the classes more skills to make use of, 30 in total. Those skills will be divided between four of the game's existing classes with the Pyro missing out this time around. For a full list of the skills being added to the game and what they'll do, you can check out the developer's recent blog post.

This means players will be able to try out a whole host of new skill combinations. To get access to them they'll first need to reach level 20. At that point, they'll be able to run into a wizard called Sapius near the starting zone. In return for coins or Diamonds, he will grant you these skills, however, you can only have five of them at a time.

The update also sees the introduction of active skills, some of which are free to use but will require a set number of steps before becoming available again, whilst others will use up mana. Some of them can also be further boosted will skill points, increasing their potency in battle.

Elsewhere, in the developer's recent blog post about the upcoming update, they acknowledged that players are hoping for multiplayer to make its way into OneBit Adventure but said it was unlikely to happen. Therefore they're planning to work on another game, currently titled project Greed, which will be more focused on multiplayer features. They plan to test project Greed in July.

OneBit Adventure is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.