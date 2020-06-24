Following its arrival on TapTap earlier this week, mobile soulslike Pascal's Wager has now hit Google Play a day earlier than expected. This one first arrived on iOS earlier this year and quickly drew plenty of glowing reviews from critics and players alike.

Since then, the game has received several major updates, with some of the highlights being a NG+ mode and a tricky expansion called Deep Into the Dark Mist.

For those not in the know, Pascal's Wager is a 3D hack 'n' slash adventure game that sees you switching between three playable fighters and taking on hordes of monstrous enemies. It's heavily inspired by From Software's legendary Souls series, and while it struggles to reach the highs of Bloodborne or Dark Souls, I was actually pretty impressed with its combat and attempts at adapting the Souls experience for mobile.

The Android version currently benefits from a limited-time launch discount, bringing its price down to $3.99. A post on the game's official site also notes that early buyers will net themselves Terrence's Heroic Herald outfit, which you can check out in the artwork below.

Its minimum required specs are a Snapdragon 625 or equivalent SoC with 64-bit support and 3GB of RAM, while its recommended specs are a Snapdragon 835 or equivalent SoC with 64-bit support and 3GB of RAM. You'll need at least 5GB of storage space to download and play it.

Pascal's Wager is now available for purchase as a premium game from the App Store and Google Play.