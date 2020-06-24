During today's Pokemon livestream, Pokemon Unite – a midcore MOBA – was announced. It's said to be a co-op multiplayer battler that just about anyone can pick up and enjoy with ease, and it's currently expected to launch for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

You may think you know Pokémon...but you’ve never seen a battle like this! Experience exciting 5-on-5 matches in #PokemonUNITE, a new strategic team battle game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices! Here’s your first look at some gameplay footage ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/mgJLjZYKC7 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 24, 2020

Two teams of five will face off against one another in real-time matches. The goal is to catch as many wild Pokemon out on the field as you can within a strict time limit. Catching Pokemon will earn you points, and whoever has the highest score at the end of the round will be declared the winner.

By defeating wild Pokemon, your own roster will gradually level up and unlock new moves. You can customise their skillsets and decide how you want to do battle; for example, opting to focus on ranged damage over up-close melee attacks. All Pokemon also have Unite moves, which are basically high-power super attacks that can turn the tide of battle.

Unsurprisingly, Pokemon Unite will be a free-to-start game, and it's making its way to iOS, Android, and Switch. It will support cross-platform play at launch.

Developer TiMi Studios was also behind PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, so it's fair to say that the team can put together a solid multiplayer game.