Fresh gameplay for The Artful Escape, one of Apple Arcade's most promising upcoming games, is doing the rounds today (first spotted by Gematsu). This one's a psychedelic platformer from developer Beethoven & Dinosaur and publisher Annapurna Interactive, and it might just be one of 2020's most stylish games.

You'll assume the role of young performer Francis Vendetti on the eve of his first major gig. There's a lot of pressure on poor Francis, not least because his uncle was something of a folk legend.

With a grand family legacy to live up to, it's no surprise that he chills out by retreating to a fantastical world of colourful creatures and disappearing jazz clubs. His quest throughout this otherworldly land will ultimately help Francis to craft his stage persona and grow as an artist.

From tranquil beaches to vibrant cave networks, the game's world looks to be as varied as it is pretty. Francis' guitar is his primary means of traversal, allowing him to hover through the air and converse with the locals. You can also customise his stage persona and name, presumably unlocking new cosmetic items as you progress.

The game has been in development for a fair while now, having started off as a Kickstarter project back in 2016. Unfortunately, the campaign was unsuccessful, though Annapurna Interactive eventually became involved, and now The Artful Escape is very nearly out.

You can expect to see it hit iOS via Apple Arcade later this year. For me, it's up there with The Pathless as one of the subscription service's most interesting games. If you're not a subscriber, you can always pick this one up on Xbox or PC instead.