If you've been playing Kingdom Hearts Union X for a while, you'll already be familiar with how Kingdom Hearts works on mobile, but you may have been surprised to log in today and find a brand new game included in your app.

All of you Kingdom Hearts Union X players now have full access to Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, a new story following young Xehanort. Yes, the canon is about to get that much more complicated and obtuse.

Dark Road is a unique card-based gacha RPG, and you know what that means - a lot of cards to collect, and a lot of enemies to beat down.

In this guide we're going to give you the important information for powering up Xehanort and pals and collecting all of the cards while you battle your way through the game. Never thought I'd say that sentence, but 2020 is a weird one.