Puzzle & Dragons' latest crossover event is another collaboration with popular anime Shaman King. From today until July 5th, you'll be able to team up with Team Funbari Hot Springs and collect three all-new characters.

Lady Sati, Ludsev & Salerm, and Luchist Lasso have all entered the world of Puzzle & Dragons, though if you happened to miss the first crossover, you'll be pleased to hear that fan-favourites Yoh Asakura, Anna Kyoyama, and Tao Ren have now made their grand return.

Beyond the new and returning Shaman King characters, there's also a themed dungeon to test your mettle on. There are five different difficulties levels to try out, and when taking on the challenge, you stand to earn character Mikihisa Asakura and some oracle bells.

Clearing the dungeon will net you an extra pull from the Shaman King egg machine and two rainbow oracle bells. And if you'd rather take a friend into battle with you, there's always the option to hop into a three-player multiplayer dungeon.

Naturally, you can also expect some log-in rewards during the event, including one free pull from the themed egg machine. Extra pulls can be purchased using six magic stones. And if you're willing to part with real money, there are several bundles to splurge on, ranging in price from $0.99 to $19.99.

Fans of match 3 puzzlers who also enjoy the odd bit of character collecting will find Puzzle & Dragons available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.