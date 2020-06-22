PocketGamer.fr, Pocket Gamer's French-speaking cousin, is currently looking for a native/fluent French-speaking contributor. We're looking for somebody who knows all about mobile games and is interested in working with the most dynamic, future-facing team in mobile games.

This is a varied and exciting role that will give you the opportunity to write about a broad range of subjects and actively contribute to the editorial strategy of the site. Best of all, you can do it from the comfort of your own home, as it's remote work.

It's a part-time, contracted role which will create around 10 articles a week.and is perfect for a freelancer looking for regular work. As part of the Steel Media family, you'll be working closely with the Pocket Gamer, App Spy and 148Apps teams, and there are also opportunities for more work alongside the normal weekly output.

Due to the nature of the role we are looking for somebody who has editorial experience, as a proactive mentality is a must, although there will be an onboarding process and the aforementioned teams will be around to support you as you develop.

If you are interested in finding out more then you should head over to our listing on indeed.fr, which details the job spec, some preferred qualifications and skills, as well as how to apply.

The role closes on the 3rd of July, so don't' hesitate in submitting your application.