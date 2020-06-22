100% Golf is unlike any other simple golf game that you played before. It is your classic mobile game that you can play with one hand. It operates like a golf game, and your goal is to get the ball to the hole like normal. However, there is something that's quite different.

Most golf games follow the rules of the real sport which involves getting the ball into the hole with as few shots as possible. With this particular game, it's all about power judgment. So, instead of trying to finish a hole in four or fewer shots, you need to watch your percentage.

Ah, now the title of the game is starting the make sense now, right? So your goal is to get the ball to the hole while keeping your percentage above zero. As incredibly simple as that sounds, it can be tricky sometimes and require you to think carefully about some of your shots. Here are a few simple tips to remember.