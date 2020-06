Ric joins James this week to find out whether catching Pokemon really can improve dental hygiene.

They also cover the latest anti-loot box lawsuit to hit Apple, and the arrival of the GameClub subscription service on Android. New releases include Slay the Spire, Endurance, Shadow Frog, Ruinverse, and Little Orpheus.

Download episode 517:

(right click to save-as, left click to play)