Back at the start of May, Niantic announced that would be looking at a way to revamp how players would earn coins in an attempt to allow more people to play the game from home. Now, in their continued efforts to achieve this, they're looking into other potential methods for players to enjoy the game from their abodes.

This will involve more tests, though rather than being restricted to one region, these will become available to 'a limited group of Trainers'. Those chosen few will receive a visit from Professor Willow who will tell them that he's been working on a new variant of Incense.

However, this won't be an item that you can use from your bag, instead, it will technically be active all the time and will attract a Pokemon to you once a day. This Pokemon will only appear for that player. So it's a daily, guaranteed Pokemon encounter, essentially. They haven't specified which types of Pokemon can appear in these encounters, just that those chosen for the test should check every day.

Similarly, a small number of trainers will also gain access to another free daily feature. This time around it'll be a box from the item shop. If you're one of the people selected for the test you'll see a notification when a Daily Free Box is available. From there you'll find it in the Free section of the shop where you'll then be able to claim it. Both of these features are set to be rolled out over the coming months.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.