Choose your dragon wisely
Don't worry, this isn't a pressure-filled decision. This is just a preference thing. When you choose your dragon, you can decide which kind of dragon they want to be as well as their gender. When going for the type of dragon, you'll have four options to choose from.
One, of course, being fire. Then after that, you have wind, earth, and ice. This will determine what elemental abilities your flying beast will have. It's all about what you feel is coolest. Do you want to breathe fire like most do? Or perhaps you want to freeze your foes with ice?
Whatever you choose, you can't go wrong with any of the four. And this in no way has an effect on how good your dragon will be. Just keep in mind that you can change this (or your gender) one you start playing. You may be able to if you just start all over, but you'll lose everything. So just go with what you think would be coolest if you were a dragon.
Start off in single-player mode
Yes, the game is called Dragon Sim Online, but there is a single-player element to it. If you want, feel free to jump into single-player to start out. This is a great way to practice and to explore on your own. You'll still get similar enjoyments from online mode too.
However, if you want something that's all your own, then you can take in the one-player experience, at least for now. There's nothing that holds you back when playing this mode, so don't worry. You can still level up and do other things.
When you're ready to play online, you'll be playing with other fellow dragons to complete quests, bosses, and more. If you feel like you just want to hop right into multiplayer then, by all means, go for it. However, if you just want to give things a test run, then head into single-player and dominate the skies.
Upgrade your speed
There is an attribute system in Dragon Sim Online. You can improve things like speed, power, and health. All three are important, but make sure to take care of that speed. This is because, well, your dragon starts off pretty slow. So gaining speed is nice.
You'll be able to reach targets faster and soaring through the sky will be a lot more fun. No doubt that health may be the most important skill, but early on, you'll be fine. You'll take damage, but once you defeat enemies, you can eat them to replenish your health. Also, it heals up over time.
So definitely feel free to use your skill points on speed early in your adventures. You may appreciate the extra boost, especially when exploring a big open-world. And besides, what's cooler than a dragon flying at dangerous speeds?
Complete quests
Quests in Dragon Sim Online can be ignored but it's a good idea to give them a try. You'll be able to earn extra coins that can be used to open chests and gain rewards. It's also a nice way to level up quickly too. And of course, they are good ways to work on your craft.
Most quests early on just require you to defeat a certain number of enemies. Just remember to eat them afterward to regain your health faster. Leveling up will also give you access to your special abilities, and doing the quests can really speed up the process.
So feel free to do them on your own time, but just know that the reward can be solid. You don't need to do them to level up, they just give you a little boost. And for the most part, they're pretty easy to do. Give them a shot and reap the benefits.
