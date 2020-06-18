Pokémon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor expansion has finally launched, and in addition to a huge new area and a whole load of Pokémon not seen in the base game, there is plenty to see and find throughout the new island.

For example, there's a cute new legenary Pokémon to evolve, Diglett to find, your Pokémon can finally follow you in the field, your bike gets a new upgrade, and much more!

For those of you who are new to Pokémon Sword and Shield's first expansion, this guide will give you a good idea of what you can do and find with the new content.

Just take a look below for all the helpful hints and tips you need to accomplish some of the more important feats in Pokémon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor expansion.