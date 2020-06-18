Summertime is always infamously quiet when it comes to major video game releases, and so it's usually a bright idea to use this time to work through your backlog or seek out the hidden gems that you might have missed along the way.

This year, it just so happens that a good number of high-quality titles have launched in the lead up to the holidays, so much so that it was possible to pick one from just about every genre for this here list. We've got a long-awaited card battler, an emotionally compelling adventure game, an ambitious puzzler, and much more.

While they couldn't really be any more different, there's one thing connecting them: they're all absolute must-plays. And so here are the top 5 mobile games to play this summer.