DoomCar is an idle strategy RPG set in a dystopian world reminiscent of the Mad Max series. It's just launched today for iOS following its Android release earlier this year.

The idea is that you'll collect and upgrade a wide range of vehicles while hunting down new equipment from the game's deadly factions. Its gameplay revolves around customising your battle formations and tinkering with unique skill setups to see what works for you.

At launch, there are over 100 vehicles and equipment parts to collect and test out. You'll gradually put together a top-tier team of drivers to take on the single-player, co-op, and PvP offerings. There's also a clan vs clan mode for those looking to compete at a slightly higher level.

PvP is said to be kept fair thanks to the game's matchmaking system, which aims to provide a competitive environment for players at all stages of progression. This should hopefully mean that you're not instantly steamrolled by those willing to pay for IAPs.

With it being an idle game, you can choose to be as hands-on as you like. Your vehicles will do most of the work for you while you sort out your strategic approach and formations. Along the way, you'll progress through procedurally-generated levels and explore dangerous zones to acquire neat rewards.

DoomCar first launched for Android earlier this year, where it garnered some fairly mixed user reviews on Google Play. Most of the complaints are technical troubles or concerns around the game asking for certain permissions. It's worth noting than most of the negative reviews are from around launch.

DoomCar is now available for download as a free-to-play game from both the App Store and Google Play. More info can be found on the game's official site.