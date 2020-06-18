Netmarble's MOBA Magic: Manastrike has been updated today to coincide with its latest season. This means a host of new Magic Pass rewards alongside a Magic Pass exclusive skin for players to collect. It's quite a muted updated compared to the last, which introduced Hybrid Color Cards to the game for the first time.

Today marks the start of Domri Rade season then, which will run from today until 15th July. It also means that the Magic Pass exclusive skin will be for that character. It will be called Dinosaur Rider Domri Rade, which gives a pretty good explanation of what to expect from it aesthetically.

Of course, there will also be a host of rewards on offer beyond this skin, both in the free and premium versions of the Magic Pass. This will include a mix of Season Icons, Gold, Team Coins, Cards, and Boosters.

Additionally, should you choose to upgrade to the premium Magic Pass there will be several extra rewards compared to the free alternative. These will include a Planeswalker Skin Selector, Level Boost Voucher and additional Battle Rewards, and extra Sparks.

It's also important to remember that Sparks will reset at the end of the Season so players should look to use up as many of them as possible so they don't go to waste. Furthermore, if you forget to claim any of the Magic Pass rewards they should get sent to your Mail, so you shouldn't have to worry about missing out.

Magic: ManaStrike is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.