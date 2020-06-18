WFS' popular time-spanning JRPG Another Eden has received an update today that introduces a host of cat-themed content to the game. They've quite appropriately called this update 'Another Eden: The Cats Beyond Time and Space'.

This new addition joins 'Another Eden: The Cat Beyond its Territory', which is another piece of in-game content that sees players embarking on an adventure that's seen from a cat's perspective. This time around the felines will head across the sea to discover new land.

Here they'll find a host of new quests, equipment and a new cat battle system. Once players have beaten all of the new missions available they will be able to complete another quest that unlocks a 5-star class for one of the game's existing characters.

There will also be new background music to enjoy as players make their way through the cat-focused quests This content can only be accessed once players have completed part one of the main story, though I'd imagine most will have by this point. Unless of course, this update gives you enough reason to try the game.

Another Style Orco-Figlia Elga is now available. Similarly, players will also be able to purchase a Fateful encounter, but only one. Elsewhere on the Encounter front, the 'Ally Encounters' under Regular Encounters have also been updated.

To celebrate the addition of this cat-centric adventure, the login bonus will be increased from 20 to 50 Chronos Stones. This will run until 27th June. Similarly, between June 21st and 22nd, the Lynx delivery service will bring players 220 Chronos Stones instead of the usual 20 one time.

Another Eden is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.