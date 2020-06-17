WildCraft: Wild Sim Online lets you live out your dreams of running free in the forest, as you were meant to. Okay, well, sort of. In this game, you will be able to put your survival skills to the test as an animal, and, frankly, this is a very cool way to get a taste of what it's like being a wild animal.

It's an open-world game where you can explore, hunt, and much more. You can even start a family by mating with another animal. It's an interesting take on open-world games, and being one of the top 100 RPG games on the App Store at the time of this writing, it's clearly popular.

There are quite a lot of things you can do, but the gist of it is pretty simple. You hunt, eat, and survive. There's more to it than that, but that's the main thing here. There are fun, non-gameplay related options to check out too. Here are some tips to take note of when starting out on your new, wild life.