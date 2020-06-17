Collect coins, open chests
You will be able to earn coins by simply playing the game. When you go hunting, you will start to earn them. But it's really about just remembering to use them. You can use them for different things, but the best thing you can get is chests.
Each chest will give you random reward items. It could be some new fur or eyes for your animal, or it can be something else like an emote. And yes, you can use emotes in this game. In particular, when you're ready to attack, your beast of the wild will let prey know that you're on the prowl in epic fashion.
You normally get three items per open, and you can rack things up pretty quickly if you start gathering up coins. The good thing is that the animals you can hunt early on are easy to take down. This is a nice way to start getting some of that cash, so start being predatorial you beast.
Change your animal
One of the cool things about WildCraft is that not only can you play as a wolf or a fox, but you can also play as animals such as a lion, bear, or even an eagle. This is where chests come in handy again. On occasion, you will earn some gems that can be used to unlock new animals.
It's always fun when you can a chance of style. You can even unlock crocodiles or horses (Kentucky Derby anyone?). Just keep in mind that some animals cost more gems than others. For example, the lion will cost 40 while a horse will cost 90 gems.
This is because certain animals are Rare while others are Legendary. So as you can expect, the Legendary ones are worth more than the Rare ones. Now, you might ask yourself "why is the horse more legendary than the lion?". I think that's simply because something like a horse may seem out of character being in a game about essentially being a predator so it's kind of funny and cool.
Chill out at home
You can live comfortably in a nice house where you can start a family with your mate. The cool thing is that you can play as your main character or as your partner and can also play as your some or daughter once you raise them.
But you start off with a cozy little house but can change as you progress through the game. There a few unique settings you can get. From winter homes to beautiful waterfall areas, you have a nice selection. If you're a subscriber to the game, you can gain access to the treehouse home which is pretty cool.
However, just keep in mind that you need to be at level 10 before you can go home. But don't worry, it shouldn't take you too long. Just keep hunting small prey with your mate and you'll be leveling up very quickly. Your partner will be pregnant once you get to level 10 and after you've gotten rest at home. After that, just keep hunting to speed up the pregnancy process.
