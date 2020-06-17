Back on June 9th, Hearthstone was updated to version 17.4 which introduced a plethora of pirates to Blizzard's popular digital card game. This saw the start of the Felfire Festival which continues today with the addition of a free, five-chapter Solo Adventure called Trial by Felfire as the game hits version 17.4.1.

This will follow the adventure of Aranna Starseeker as she sets off on a journey of self-exploration. Along the way, she teams up with the Demon Hunters and more specifically Illidan Stormrage himself. Together they'll battle their way through to fight the leader of the Rusted Legion, Mecha-Jaraxxus. Emerging victorious from this adventure will net players the Rusted Legion card back.

Elsewhere, Battlegrounds is set to receive a balancing patch tomorrow. This will fix a few bugs and see a change to Twin Slice among other things. If you're interested in all the tweaks that will be carried out you can check out the patch notes on Blizzard's site.

The Felfire Festival will, of course, continue next week too, with a different activity for players to engage with. This time around it will see them completing the Trial by Felfire Challenges. Here you'll have to construct your own decks to take on a variety of the most powerful bosses in Outland. Successfully beating these missions will earn players a Golden Kael’thas legendary card.

Finally, if you're happy to spend some real-life money, between now and 7th July players can buy the Aranna Starseeker Bundle. This includes the Aranna Starseeker Demon Hunter Hero, 20 Ashes of Outland packs, and the Aranna card back

Hearthstone is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.