Square Enix's Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is set to officially launch on June 23rd but folks who live in Canada, Italy and Singapore should be able to play the game today as it's set to soft-launch for both iOS and Android in those regions.
However, when exactly the game will be available for fans of the series in those countries remains to be seen. The official Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe tweeted that the game was available in those regions 14 hours ago but, at the time of writing, it's still listed as being available to pre-order, at least on the App Store. Android users might have more luck.
Since May, the game has racked up over 500,000 pre-registrations since opening the option to people, with the overall number closing in on one million according to another tweet. That means players will be entitled to a bunch of rewards when they log into the game. This is confirmed to include the following:
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is now available to download for Canada, Italy, and Singapore! Download NOW and prepare for a nostalgic and thrilling RPG experience! #ReuniverSe Android [https://t.co/zVv0lZ95VV]
iOS [https://t.co/n1qVG0boVP] pic.twitter.com/EkSgAFsjde — Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (@reuniverse_en) June 16, 2020
- 4,000 Jewels and 40 Platinum Summon Tickets
- Two beloved characters from Romancing SaGa 3: Flurry (S) and Nora (A)
- 40 small Stamina Potions
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe should available now on the App Store and Google Play in Canada, Italy and Singapore whilst the rest of the world will have to wait until June 23rd. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Interested in more games that aren't quite fully released yet? Here are some of the best available in soft-launch
Congratulations, everyone! We've reached nearly 1,000,000 pre-registrations! Pre-register now for Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe to earn even more rewards! You'll also be notified the second it launches! Android [https://t.co/zVv0lZ95VV]
iOS [https://t.co/n1qVG0boVP]#ReuniverSe pic.twitter.com/1TpE6beGDY — Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (@reuniverse_en) June 12, 2020
