Square Enix's Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is set to officially launch on June 23rd but folks who live in Canada, Italy and Singapore should be able to play the game today as it's set to soft-launch for both iOS and Android in those regions.

However, when exactly the game will be available for fans of the series in those countries remains to be seen. The official Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe tweeted that the game was available in those regions 14 hours ago but, at the time of writing, it's still listed as being available to pre-order, at least on the App Store. Android users might have more luck.

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is now available to download for Canada, Italy, and Singapore! Download NOW and prepare for a nostalgic and thrilling RPG experience! #ReuniverSe Android [https://t.co/zVv0lZ95VV]

iOS [https://t.co/n1qVG0boVP] pic.twitter.com/EkSgAFsjde — Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (@reuniverse_en) June 16, 2020

4,000 Jewels and 40 Platinum Summon Tickets

Two beloved characters from Romancing SaGa 3: Flurry (S) and Nora (A)

40 small Stamina Potions

Since May, the game has racked up over 500,000 pre-registrations since opening the option to people, with the overall number closing in on one million according to another tweet. That means players will be entitled to a bunch of rewards when they log into the game. This is confirmed to include the following: