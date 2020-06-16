Pearl Abyss' Black Desert Mobile has now received a new enhancement system known as Gear Awakening. This allows you to create improved weapons and armour to tackle the game's toughest regions, namely the new explorable areas of Schultz Fortress, Valencia, and North Mediah.

Gear Awakening enhancement is said to be among the fastest ways to improve a character's stats. Basically, it drastically increases your attack and defence points, giving you an instant and noticeable buff. You can ascend a character's gear as long as you have an ascended character of the same class.

An all-new EXP buff system, 'family blessings', has also arrived in today's update. This makes it easier to play several classes at once, being especially handy for levelling up alt characters. When you're playing as an alt, you'll receive a special EXP buff that lasts until your alt has hit the same level as your strongest character.

Black Desert Mobile is among the better mobile MMORPGs on the market, serving up an ever-expanding world to explore, a solid combat system, and a silly amount of vanilla and post-launch content to work through. The biggest recent addition was likely the Valencia region, which added plenty of new areas to explore and quests to tackle.

If you've the time to spare, you'll find Black Desert Mobile available for download now as a free-to-play game from both the App Store and Google Play.