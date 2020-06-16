Swarm of Destiny is an idle RPG that takes place in a fantasy setting. Developer Idle Ghost Games have previously released the game for Android so the news today is that the game is heading for iOS on 20th June.

As mentioned, the game takes place in a fantasy world where players will aim to become the Sole Ruler of a group of creatures called The Swarm. Prior to the Swarm of Destiny's events, they were harvested by evil minions so it's up to you to rebuild their world and return The Swarm to their former glory.

This will be achieved through idle mechanics you're likely familiar with. Players will deploy The Swarm to mine the ground for Gems that can then spent on improving the efficiency of the mining. However, there's still the evil minion threat to contend with so players will also need to improve Fighter Buildings so they're properly equipped to push the enemy back.

The fighters themselves can also be levelled up then, improving your chances of defeating the mysterious creatures that hunt The Swarm. Players can also intervene themselves as the sole ruler, with a variety of powerful skills at their disposal that can help turn the tide of battle in your favour.

Of course, because this is an idle game, you don't have to be directly involved with everything all of the time. Players will still earn Gems even when the game is closed and an internet connection isn't required for this either.

Swarm of Destiny is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its release on 20th June. Meanwhile, you can download the game now from Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.