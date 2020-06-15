If you've been on any kind of social media over the course of the last couple of weeks, you'll know that people have taken to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter, and are protesting for the defunding and reformation of the police forces globally to combat systemic racism issues. All incredibly noble causes, and there's nothing that gets us involved in noble causes quite like video games. Y'know, just in case the human rights issues weren't enough for you.

Itch.io's Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality is a massive assortment of over 1,700 games - that is not a typo, one thousand seven hundred - all of which you can play on PC, Mac, and Linux, in addition to a bunch that are also available as .apk files to play on Android. Yes, there are many, many games in this bundle to enjoy, all for the tiny buy-in price of $5. A steal, absolutely.

In this list we're going to go through ten of the very best games you can play in the Racial Equality Bundle, and on mobile - or Switch. Not all of the games in this list have mobile versions available as part of the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, but they all have a version available on Google Play, the App Store, or the Nintendo Switch eShop if you're looking for a portable alternative.

Once you've bought the bundle (and today, June 15th, is the last day you can), just take a look at our list below for a full list of the best games in the bundle you can play portably.

