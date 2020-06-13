French developer Aurelien Regard's roguelike, Away: Journey to the Unexpected, is set to receive a port for iOS that is available to pre-order now ahead of its release on 1st July and it will be published by Plug in Digital. It's previously been released on Steam and Nintendo Switch, the latter of which we reviewed back in 2019.

It was ex-editor Ric Cowley – now editor at Pocketgamer.biz – who gave his thoughts on the game back then, finding it to be mostly style over any real substance. Though he did add that the style might be strong enough to make up for some of the other flaws the game has.

If you're unfamiliar with Away: Journey to the Unexpected, it's a first-person adventure game that looks to blend together action and negotiation with roguelike elements. It'll see players making their way through various levels where they'll want to recruit as many allies as possible.

There are eight of these characters in total and each of them possesses their own abilities that will prove useful in progressing further into the game. This will prove vital as well, particularly since the main character of the game isn't very powerful at all, they just have a knack for making friends.

Players will be able to become any of their allies and see the game through their eyes too. It's not a game that takes itself overly seriously either, with a light-hearted story and a colourful visual that places 2D enemies in a 3D environment. Fans of anime will most likely enjoy its aesthetic.

Away: Journey to the Unexpected is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its release on 1st July. It will be a premium title that costs $6.99.