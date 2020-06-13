Rotate the letters if you wish
If you're struggling with finding the words, one way that can help a little bit is by swapping the letter placements that are given to you. It may seem like this isn't a big deal, but it really can be helpful. By rotating the letters, you may gain some inspiration for what one of the words may be.
Maybe the letters flip to where you see a word within the circle. Connect those dots and see what happens. There's no true failure in this game so you have unlimited tries (although, it's nice when you get them in as few tries as possible for the heck of it).
This practice could help you reveal the first couple of words which is critical. The first two words can eventually give you some thoughts on the next couple after that, depending on where the letters cross. So rotating is a good idea and you can do this as much as you like.
Use coins to help you reveal letters
There is some in-game currency that you'll earn from completing puzzles in Wordscapes. This can really come in handy if you're truly having a difficult time. For 100 coins, one letter on the puzzle will be released. It's not much, but it can get those juices flowing.
If you have several hundred coins then you can obviously reveal more than one letter. However, I'd say it's a good idea to spend wisely. It's not hard to earn coins, but it always good to have a comfortable amount on you so that way, you aren't low when you're really stuck.
One other thing is that it may be wise to see if you can get a word or two on your own first. If you, then the free letters you reveal will make it much easier to decide what word might be next. So, go ahead and try to guess the words first but if it comes down to it, use those shiny little coins.
Find the hidden words
There are two ways to find some secret words. One hidden word will be shown on a few of your puzzles and it's up to you to find it. If you do, then you'll be rewarded with some coins for your efforts. Normally, this word is trickier to find then the regular words. It's also a standalone, so any other completed words won't help you here.
You will know how many letters are in it at least so it's not too bad. Not to mention you get a nice bonus. The other way of finding secret words is by just thinking of some, and just selecting the letters. You'll be surprised because many times, whatever totally random word you can think of, it ends up being bonus word.
What happens is that, since these aren't part of the puzzle, they are put into a bonus tab. From here, you'll receive some extra coins for discovering them. You may easily find these words by accident just by thinking of a random and silly word based on the letter choices. And if you had no idea that the word you chose even existed, then you can pull up the bonus tab and read the descriptions of those words.
