If you're struggling with finding the words, one way that can help a little bit is by swapping the letter placements that are given to you. It may seem like this isn't a big deal, but it really can be helpful. By rotating the letters, you may gain some inspiration for what one of the words may be.

Maybe the letters flip to where you see a word within the circle. Connect those dots and see what happens. There's no true failure in this game so you have unlimited tries (although, it's nice when you get them in as few tries as possible for the heck of it).

This practice could help you reveal the first couple of words which is critical. The first two words can eventually give you some thoughts on the next couple after that, depending on where the letters cross. So rotating is a good idea and you can do this as much as you like.