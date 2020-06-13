Great news for mobile fans of the card-roguelike genre, as Megacrit's Slay The Spire has finally launched onto iOS devices.

Regular readers will remember that back on the 4th of June we reported that multi-award-winning roguelike Slay The Spire would be getting a confirmed release date for the AppStore during this weekend's Guerrilla Collective event. Well, as it turns out the plan had been to drop the release of the game during the show, and it looks as though it has gone live a little bit early. You can grab it on the AppStore right now.

It's one that we here at Pocket Gamer been waiting eagerly for, and we've had our eyes peeled since the game first went to QA for mobile back in January. However, back then we thought that we could be seeing a simultaneous release on both Android and iOS devices... this is, unfortunately for some, not to be the case. The Android release is planned for later this year, but we're going to have to hold on for a confirmed date.

Unfamiliar with Slay The Spire? It's a game where you build a deck of cards and collect artefacts rather than levelling-up your character. Despite swapping out traditional RPG tropes like gaining experience or building a spell-book there's a massive breadth of customisation thanks to the way that you grow your deck and inventory. Add to that an enjoyable event system and procedural run generation, there's a lot to learn before you can even comprehend what mastering the game would look like.

Still interested? The launch trailer for when the game first emerged from Early Access on PC, at the start of last year, is below for your viewing pleasure.

Keep your eyes peeled on the site too, we'll have our review of the game live at around 17:30 BST.

Oh, and, of course, do go and check out the Guerrilla Collective event. Hopefully, there'll be plenty more announcements to come.