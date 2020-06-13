Snapchat and Zynga have announced that the successful mobile gaming company will make a series of multiplayer titles for the popular social media app's gaming platform, Snap Games. The first of this new collaboration is available now and it's called Bumped Out.

This isn't the first time the pair have collaborated, however. Back in June 2019, they released Tiny Royale, which is a battle royale shooter that was played from a top-down perspective. Bumped Out meanwhile, will see players going head to head in a variety of customisable vehicles with the aim being to knock each other off a continuously shrinking island.

It sounds very simple then but the different vehicle types will bring a little variation to the gameplay with each one have different weight, speed, bounce, and handling stats to consider. Some of the vehicles players will be able to drive using their Bitmoji avatar include a unicorn, bulldozer and recliner. It's designed to be played in short sessions so you can expect the matches to be fairly brief.

Discussing the blossoming partnership with Snap Games, Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga said: “Snap Games is such a unique and exciting platform where players can jump right into highly-social, snackable experiences”

He added: “After creating Tiny Royale last year, we had a ton of ideas for more game concepts that we could bring to the platform. We’re thrilled to develop a slew of new titles for the Snapchat community, starting with Bumped Out, and to have the opportunity to innovate new social game mechanics, helping to build out the Snap Games ecosystem.”

Bumped Out is available now through Snapchat, which is a free app that can be downloaded now over on the App Store and Google Play.