Slow and steady
In general the pace of Critical Ops is a lot slower than other mobile FPS games like PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile. Here you'll be moving slowly instead of sprinting, and not moving at all to take accurate shots.
As a result, knowing the map layout is much more important. You will need to choose your own smart and tactical vantage points, which can only be learned from playing the map regularly, learning the layout and choke points.
You can't just run through the stage, that's certain doom, instead look for smart ways to navigate the map and get the jump on your opponents.
Perfect aim
In most shooters when you want to take a good shot, you aim down the barrel and fire, right? Well, this isn't one of those shooters.
Here there's no ADS mechanic, meaning your accuracy is directly tied to your movement speed instead. Run around like crazy, and you will get shot, and miss all of yours in the process.
You will want to aim for headshots, and the best way to do that is to stay relatively still and crouch down. Your map knowledge will be important when it comes to predicting where opponents approach from.
Know your weapon
All of the weapons in the game handle very differently, as you might imagine, and as such you should make sure to adjust your game plan for each.
For example, the assault rifle can save you in a spray and pray moment, but in general you need to move slow and aim for headshots in order to make the best use of it. Meanwhile shotguns have utterly abysmal range, making them pretty poor in this game.
Pick the weapon that suits your gameplay style, and when in doubt, just take an automatic and move slowly.
Hiding places
Now, finding a good vantage point is all well and good, but it's also very scary that enemies can get an advantageous position over you simply by respawning.
When respawning you will be given multiple seconds of invincibility, and yes, you may well respawn right next to an opponent. Great for you, terrible the other way around.
As such you have to be cautious, as you could easily be ambushed by spawning enemies if you're not careful. Keep an eye on your front and your back.
