Critical Ops is one of the slower shooters we've seen on mobile recently, but that's not bad thing. In this slick shooter you've got slow-paced gameplay, but with an important tactical edge.

You've seen the likes of Valorant and CSGO on PC, and these intense, methodical gunfights are a stark contrast to the explosive action of a Call of Duty deathmatch. This is what Critical Ops is trying to achieve.

Though, there's some FPS mayhem laced in the mix too, in case that's what you're really interested in. Regardless of what game mode you're playing, you're guaranteed to want to win. That's where these tips come in.

In this guide you'll find the essential information you need to take down opponents in Critical Ops, whether you're toting a shotgun or a sniper.