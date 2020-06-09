Following a vote that took place three weeks ago, Pokemon Go's Community Day in June will focus on the Hairy Bug Pokemon, Weedle. This will take place on June 20th from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. This will feature the usual bonuses associated with Community Days.

That means that more Weedle will be appearing in the wild than usual and there's a possibility you could run into a shiny version of the Hairy Bug Pokemon. So make sure you keep your eyes peeled for a lighter, yellow Weedle. It's not the best variant ever, but Shiny Beedrill is a lovely shade of green with blue eyes, which does look pretty cool.

Elsewhere, evolving a Kakuna during the event, or up to two hours after it has concluded, will result in a Beedrill that knows the move Drill Run. Niantic has also added that it's worth taking a few snapshots during the Community Day but personally, I don't want any bug-themed surprises, thank you very much.

There will also be a June Community Day bundle that will be available as a one-time purchase. It will contain an Elite Charged TM, 30 Ultra Balls, 3 Star Pieces and 3 Incense. Speaking of which, players will receive 3x Catch Stardust during the event and Incense will last for three hours. Meanwhile, Buddy Pokemon at Great level or higher will collect items such as Poke Balls throughout the day.

The votes are in! These Pokémon earned the most votes in our Community Day Twitter poll and will be featured in our upcoming June and July #PokemonGOCommunityDay events! Thanks for voting, Trainers! pic.twitter.com/Yy4F4hIjIV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 25, 2020

July's Community Day was also decided by the aforementioned vote. The second-place Pokemon was Gastly, who will have its time in the spotlight next month. We can expect more details on what that will entail sometime next month.

