The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is celebrating its 100th day of launch with a series of in-game events, new characters, and a fresh mode. The popular gacha RPG first arrived on the scene back in early March, and since then, it's been downloaded over 5 million times from Google Play alone.

The two latest characters include SSR [Infinity] Great Mage Merlin and SSR [Creation] Fighter Diane. The former can be acquired using tickets earned by competing in the game's special access event, while the latter is available to those who take part in the celebratory gacha pickup event. On top of that, SSR [Lioness] Queen Elizabeth will be gifted to anyone who participates in the celebrations.

You'll be able to obtain bingo tickets by playing free stages and death match. These can then be used to complete bingo lines and earn various growth goods. There's also an exchange event going on where you can earn exchange tickets by completing Solgres dungeons and boss battles. Any tickets can be exchanged for items such as the White Wave Cheering costume set and some themed furniture.

Speaking of the Solgres dungeon, a new mini-dungeon has been added that can be completed for different rewards every day. And starting from today, all players will have access to a new battle mode known as the Training Grotto. Here, you'll be challenged to use your finest strategies and tactics to complete extra-tricky stages. A new equipment engraving feature has also been added that allows you to boost the strength of your gear one step further.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is available for download now as a free-to-play game from both the App Store and Google Play.