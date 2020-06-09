Niantic has unveiled the Pokemon that will be seen more frequently during June's Spotlight Hours. They will all take place on a Tuesday at 6 pm local time, with each bringing a different bonus and Pokemon. Elsewhere, there has also been a change to the Pokemon that will hatch from 7km eggs.

The following list shows the date, Pokemon and various bonuses that will be available throughout the month of June:

9th June – Patrat will appear more frequently and players will earn double experience for evolving Pokemon

16th June – Numel will be found more readily in the wild and players will get two times the usual amount of Stardust for each Pokemon they catch

23rd June – Clefairy will pop up more often and once again players will earn twice the XP for catching Pokemon. On top of that, there's also a chance you can encounter a Shiny Clefairy so keep your eyes peeled.

30th June – The final spotlight of the month will see Kricketot appear more frequently for the hour, with twice the Candy available for catching Pokemon.

Elsewhere, following the end of the Throwback Challenge event, there is now a different set of Pokemon that will be hatching from 7km eggs, which can be obtained by receiving Gifts from friends. The pool for Pokemon found in these eggs will stay this way until Niantic announces otherwise.

Now they will only hatch either a Galarian and Alolan versions of certain Pokemon. This will include the following:

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Stunfisk

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.