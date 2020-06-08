Most people over a certain age will be familiar with Minesweeper. It's one of the few games you could easily play in your IT lesson at school and was definitely more interesting than Solitaire. The folks at Cogoo Inc are clearly fans of the game, having made World of Mines previously, and now they're back with Agent from C.O.G.O.O.

It's available now for iOS, whilst the Android version is currently open for pre-registering. It's a straightforward concept, Minesweeper but instead of mines, you're on the lookout for spies instead. They've even gone to the trouble of coming up with a story.

Set in the 1960s at the height of the Cold War, C.O.G.O.O agents are forced to put aside their differences to stop an international crime organisation from gaining access to nuclear weapons and other developing technologies. Players will have to scour the world to find these hidden agents to prevent them from getting what they want and there are apparently multiple endings to discover.

The gameplay itself isn't going to massively surprise anyone, it's Minesweeper after all. The slight twist is that the levels you play are on the shapes of the different countries from around the world. For instance, in the trailer embedded above you can see France being cleared of all these sneaky spies.

According to the developer, there are over 500 levels for players to complete with three difficulty settings to choose from called Easy, Normal and Crazy. So if you're a fan of Minesweeper and on the lookout for a way to play it on mobile, then it might be worth checking Agent from C.O.G.O.O. out.

Agent from C.O.G.O.O. is available now over on the App Store whilst you'll need to pre-register on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.